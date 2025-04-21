From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
The guitar concerto that set the standard
It’s one of the first great concertos ever written for the guitar—and it still holds its place as a cornerstone of the repertoire. Mauro Giuliani’s Guitar Concerto No. 1 is smooth, stylish, and shows off what the guitar can really do. Hear why it set the standard for classical guitar concertos, tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.