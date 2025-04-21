© 2025 WSHU
The guitar concerto that set the standard

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published April 21, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
JK Sloan
/
Unsplash

It’s one of the first great concertos ever written for the guitar—and it still holds its place as a cornerstone of the repertoire. Mauro Giuliani’s Guitar Concerto No. 1 is smooth, stylish, and shows off what the guitar can really do. Hear why it set the standard for classical guitar concertos, tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
