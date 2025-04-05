From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Left on the cutting room floor
They were written for the big screen but left on the cutting room floor. This week on Reel Music, hear film scores that Hollywood rejected but later found new life, including Alex North’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, Bernard Herrmann’s Torn Curtain, and many more. Should these scores have made the cut? Decide for yourself on Reel Music, tonight at 9 on WSHU.