Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Left on the cutting room floor

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published April 5, 2025 at 10:53 AM EDT
MGM

They were written for the big screen but left on the cutting room floor. This week on Reel Music, hear film scores that Hollywood rejected but later found new life, including Alex North’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, Bernard Herrmann’s Torn Curtain, and many more. Should these scores have made the cut? Decide for yourself on Reel Music, tonight at 9 on WSHU.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
