A delicate princess, a towering stack of mattresses—and a single pea that proves her royal sensitivity.
Composer Margaret Buechner transforms The Princess and the Pea into a dreamy soundscape in her tone poem Phantomgreen. Join us for a whimsical bedtime story, tonight on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.