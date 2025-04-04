© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

A delicate princess, a towering stack of mattresses—and a single pea

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published April 4, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
Nathan McGregor
/
Unsplash

A delicate princess, a towering stack of mattresses—and a single pea that proves her royal sensitivity.

Composer Margaret Buechner transforms The Princess and the Pea into a dreamy soundscape in her tone poem Phantomgreen. Join us for a whimsical bedtime story, tonight on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.

Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
