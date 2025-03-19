© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Rebecca Clarke’s Viola Sonata: A bold and powerful breakthrough

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published March 19, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
In 1919, Rebecca Clarke’s Viola Sonata tied for first place in a major competition—but when the judges saw her name, they couldn’t believe a woman had written something so bold and powerful. Some even thought "Rebecca Clarke" must be a pseudonym. A century later, her music still stands out. Hear her Viola Sonata tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
