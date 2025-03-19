From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Rebecca Clarke’s Viola Sonata: A bold and powerful breakthrough
In 1919, Rebecca Clarke’s Viola Sonata tied for first place in a major competition—but when the judges saw her name, they couldn’t believe a woman had written something so bold and powerful. Some even thought "Rebecca Clarke" must be a pseudonym. A century later, her music still stands out. Hear her Viola Sonata tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.