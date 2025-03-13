From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: banjo-picking on the violin
Violinist Tessa Lark takes flight in Sky, a violin concerto written just for her by Michael Torke. Inspired by her Kentucky roots, Torke weaves a touch of Bluegrass into the classical form, incorporating a banjo-picking technique into the violin solo. The result? A piece with a distinctly American spirit. Listen tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our classical stream.