From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: banjo-picking on the violin

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published March 13, 2025 at 2:49 PM EDT
Lauren Desberg
/
courtesy of the artist

Violinist Tessa Lark takes flight in Sky, a violin concerto written just for her by Michael Torke. Inspired by her Kentucky roots, Torke weaves a touch of Bluegrass into the classical form, incorporating a banjo-picking technique into the violin solo. The result? A piece with a distinctly American spirit. Listen tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our classical stream.

Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
