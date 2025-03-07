From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: Tick-tock, time moves forward
This weekend, we set the clocks ahead, but Joseph Haydn was already keeping perfect time with his Clock Symphony. The steady, rhythmic pulse of his music earned it the nickname, and it’s the perfect soundtrack for adjusting to the time change. Join us for an evening of great music, featuring Haydn’s Clock Symphony and more, on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.