Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: Tick-tock, time moves forward

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published March 7, 2025 at 12:30 PM EST
Jon Tyson
/
Unsplash

This weekend, we set the clocks ahead, but Joseph Haydn was already keeping perfect time with his Clock Symphony. The steady, rhythmic pulse of his music earned it the nickname, and it’s the perfect soundtrack for adjusting to the time change. Join us for an evening of great music, featuring Haydn’s Clock Symphony and more, on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
