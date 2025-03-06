From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: A melody that stays with you
Some music stays with you. Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata is one of those pieces. Gentle, quiet, almost like a whisper—but full of feeling. It’s the kind of music that makes you pause, reflect, and get lost in your own thoughts. Take time for yourself and listen to the Moonlight Sonata and more tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.