From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: Jane Glover's soaring Jupiter
Jane Glover is one of the world's top conductors, known for her clear, powerful interpretations. She brings that expertise to Gustav Holst’s Jupiter from The Planets. With bold brass, soaring melodies, and unstoppable energy, this is music that demands a conductor with precision and passion. Hear it for yourself tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.