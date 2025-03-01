From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Reel Music at the Oscars
The Oscars are almost here, and the competition for Best Original Score is fierce. Everyone’s talking about Wicked—but how does it stack up? This week on Reel Music, we’re taking a closer listen to the nominees for Best Original Score, including Conclave, Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist, and The Wild Robot. Find out what all the buzz is about, Saturday night at 9 on 91.1, 89.9 and wshu.org.