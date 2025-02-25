© 2025 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: It all adds up!

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published February 25, 2025 at 1:34 PM EST
James Orr
/
Unsplash
Tonight, the numbers add up to something spectacular. Max Bruch gives us Eight Pieces—a collection full of charm and contrast. Vivaldi doubles the excitement with his Concerto for Two Violins. And Samuel Coleridge-Taylor dances through Four Characteristic Waltzes, each one with its own flair.

Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
