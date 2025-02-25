Listen tonight: It all adds up!

Tonight, the numbers add up to something spectacular. Max Bruch gives us Eight Pieces—a collection full of charm and contrast. Vivaldi doubles the excitement with his Concerto for Two Violins. And Samuel Coleridge-Taylor dances through Four Characteristic Waltzes, each one with its own flair. Tune in tonight starting at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.