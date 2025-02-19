© 2025 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: a fresh look at Samuel Coleridge-Taylor

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published February 19, 2025 at 12:30 PM EST
Library of Congress/public domain

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor was celebrated in his time—he toured the U.S. three times, and even visited the White House. But some of his works remained in the shadows. You can hear a clarinet concerto he wrote as a music student, brought to light in the recording Uncovered. Don't miss it tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
