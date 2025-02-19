From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: a fresh look at Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor was celebrated in his time—he toured the U.S. three times, and even visited the White House. But some of his works remained in the shadows. You can hear a clarinet concerto he wrote as a music student, brought to light in the recording Uncovered. Don't miss it tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.