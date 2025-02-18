From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen today: Scram!
Scram! It makes me think of a certain grouch who lives in a trash can. But there’s nothing grouchy about this fun encore by James M. Stephenson performed by Mary Elizabeth Bowden, designed to be played just before the soloist skedaddles off stage. Hear this and more today startng just after 9 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.