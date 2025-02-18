© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: Scram!

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published February 18, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
John Tyson
/
Unsplash

Scram! It makes me think of a certain grouch who lives in a trash can. But there’s nothing grouchy about this fun encore by James M. Stephenson performed by Mary Elizabeth Bowden, designed to be played just before the soloist skedaddles off stage. Hear this and more today startng just after 9 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer