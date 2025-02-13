Listen tonight: the energy of Spring

In the heart of winter, we invoke the warmth and energy of spring. Let the sounds of Appalachian Spring by Aaron Copland, Amy Beach’s Tyrolean Valse-Fantasie, and Sun Yiqiang’s Dance of Spring transport you to a season of renewal. It's the perfect antidote to the cold and a reminder that spring is just around the corner. Join us tonight at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.