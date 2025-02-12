Listen tonight: the Organ Symphony

An organ in a symphony? That’s not something you hear every day. But Camille Saint-Saëns wasn’t one to follow the usual rules. His Symphony No. 3—the Organ Symphony—turns the instrument into a full orchestral powerhouse, adding depth, drama, and a spine-tingling finale. And when the organist is Wayne Marshall, you know you’re in for something extraordinary. Join us tonight at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.