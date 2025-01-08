Listen today: hope in a changing world

Global warming. We hear about it in the news, from scientists and politicians, and artists respond to climate change, too. The music Michael Abels wrote called Global Warming back in 1990 is about climate change, and it’s about more than that. It delves deeper, exploring connections and hope in a changing world. You can hear it today, just after 9 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

