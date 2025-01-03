From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: the lighter side of Johannes Brahms
Why would ultra-serious Johannes Brahms write not one, but two serenades—pieces usually meant for light entertainment? He was working his way up to writing symphonies. Brahms dedicated his second serenade to Clara Schumann and she was delighted by it. See what you think tonight at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and on our music stream.