From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: the lighter side of Johannes Brahms

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published January 3, 2025 at 1:29 PM EST
Why would ultra-serious Johannes Brahms write not one, but two serenades—pieces usually meant for light entertainment? He was working his way up to writing symphonies. Brahms dedicated his second serenade to Clara Schumann and she was delighted by it. See what you think tonight at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and on our music stream.

Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
