From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: more great music for the season
More great music for the season tonight... at 8 p.m., we count down your Top 10 favorite Christmas songs. And at 9, Cantigas shares the vibrant sounds of Latino choral music. Hear a traditional Peruvian Christmas carol, folk music from Brazil, Spain, and Mexico plus Parrandas from Venezuela and Puerto Rico, tonight on 91.9, 107.5, and our music stream.