Listen tonight: more great music for the season

More great music for the season tonight... at 8 p.m., we count down your Top 10 favorite Christmas songs. And at 9, Cantigas shares the vibrant sounds of Latino choral music. Hear a traditional Peruvian Christmas carol, folk music from Brazil, Spain, and Mexico plus Parrandas from Venezuela and Puerto Rico, tonight on 91.9, 107.5, and our music stream.

See the full list of our holiday programs.