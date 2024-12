At 8 p.m., let VocalEssence lift your spirits with joyful carols and enchanting new discoveries.

Then, at 9 p.m., the renowned choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges deliver their signature blend of stirring spirituals and timeless carols.

Celebrate the season in harmony... starting at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.