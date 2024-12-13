From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen today: the gift of music
Artists are releasing new albums all the time, and it can be overwhelming to find great picks! I’ll be playing selections recommended in our Holiday Gift List, like Rochelle Sennet’s latest Bach to Black album, to inspire you through the day, and maybe inspire the gift of music! Join us just after 9 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.