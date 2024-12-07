© 2024 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Christmas Goes Baroque

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published December 7, 2024 at 10:30 PM EST
Christmas Goes Baroque is a collection of traditional Christmas carols and holiday songs reimagined by Peter Breiner. You can sample music from this festive collection and pick up a copy when you support WSHU today. Tune in for Sunday Baroque starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.
Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
