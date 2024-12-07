From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Sunday Baroque: Christmas Goes Baroque
Christmas Goes Baroque is a collection of traditional Christmas carols and holiday songs reimagined by Peter Breiner. You can sample music from this festive collection and pick up a copy when you support WSHU today. Tune in for Sunday Baroque starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.