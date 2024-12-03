From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: Catalyst Quartet plays Five Folksongs
The award-winning Catalyst Quartet is on a mission to celebrate unity and amplify the voices of underrepresented composers. Through thoughtful collaboration and scholarly research, they bring overlooked works to light. Tonight, hear their stunning performance of Five Folksongs by trailblazing composer Florence Price, just after 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.