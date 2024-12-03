© 2024 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: Catalyst Quartet plays Five Folksongs

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published December 3, 2024 at 12:30 PM EST
Catalyst Quartet
Catalyst Quartet

The award-winning Catalyst Quartet is on a mission to celebrate unity and amplify the voices of underrepresented composers. Through thoughtful collaboration and scholarly research, they bring overlooked works to light. Tonight, hear their stunning performance of Five Folksongs by trailblazing composer Florence Price, just after 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
