From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: Wayne Marshall
British musician Wayne Marshall is a celebrated pianist, organist, and conductor, known for his versatility across the international classical music scene. Tonight, hear him as the featured soloist with the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra, performing Camille Saint-Saëns' Organ Symphony. Join us just after 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.