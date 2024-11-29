© 2024 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: Wayne Marshall

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published November 29, 2024 at 12:30 PM EST
Wayne Marshall
VSO
Wayne Marshall

British musician Wayne Marshall is a celebrated pianist, organist, and conductor, known for his versatility across the international classical music scene. Tonight, hear him as the featured soloist with the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra, performing Camille Saint-Saëns' Organ Symphony. Join us just after 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
