From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Sunday Baroque: Who inspired Bach?
Johann Sebastian Bach’s music continues to inspire and influence people even centuries after his time. But who were the musicians Bach admired? Which of his predecessors and contemporaries influenced and inspired HIM? You can listen to some of the music in Johann Sebastian Bach’s library on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 am on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream, and at 10 am on 89.9.