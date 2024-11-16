© 2024 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Who inspired Bach?

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published November 16, 2024 at 10:30 PM EST
portrait of Dietrich Buxtehude playing a viol
Johannes Voorhout
/
public domain
portrait of Dietrich Buxtehude playing a viol

Johann Sebastian Bach’s music continues to inspire and influence people even centuries after his time. But who were the musicians Bach admired? Which of his predecessors and contemporaries influenced and inspired HIM? You can listen to some of the music in Johann Sebastian Bach’s library on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 am on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream, and at 10 am on 89.9.
Tags
Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
