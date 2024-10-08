© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: Beethoven's 'Pastoral' Sonata

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 8, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
Zeynep Elif Ozdemir
/
Unsplash

Beethoven’s publishers often gave nicknames to his sonatas without asking him. His Sonata No. 15 is called the 'Pastoral.' But is that about its connection to nature, or maybe its calm and simple feel? Tune in tonight and see what you think. Join Lauren Rico starting at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino