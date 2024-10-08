From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: Beethoven's 'Pastoral' Sonata
Beethoven’s publishers often gave nicknames to his sonatas without asking him. His Sonata No. 15 is called the 'Pastoral.' But is that about its connection to nature, or maybe its calm and simple feel? Tune in tonight and see what you think. Join Lauren Rico starting at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.