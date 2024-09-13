© 2024 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: Butterfly Lovers

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published September 13, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
courtesy of the artist

Xuefei Yang began playing the guitar when she was seven. She's won several international guitar competitions and has performed all over the world. Tonight on WSHU, you can hear Xuefei Yang play the delicate "Falling in Love" section of The Butterfly Lovers. Join Lauren Rico at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our classical stream.

Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
