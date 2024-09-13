From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: Butterfly Lovers
Xuefei Yang began playing the guitar when she was seven. She's won several international guitar competitions and has performed all over the world. Tonight on WSHU, you can hear Xuefei Yang play the delicate "Falling in Love" section of The Butterfly Lovers. Join Lauren Rico at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our classical stream.