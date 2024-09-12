© 2024 WSHU
Listen tonight: Jessie Montgomery's Soul Force

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published September 12, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
Jiyang Chen
/
courtesy of the artist

Soul Force is a one-movement symphony that portrays the notion of a voice that struggles to be heard beyond the shackles of oppression. The music takes on the form of a march, starting with a single voice and gains mass as it rises to a triumphant goal. Join Lauren Rico for classical music, including Soul Force, starting at 8 p.m. tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our classical stream.
