With the Summer Solstice this week, Sunday Baroqueis featuring music for the season. You’ll hear a thrilling performance of Antonio Vivaldi’s SUMMER Concerto from the Four Seasons featuring a dynamic Spanish violinist. There’s also some Summer THISTLE from Scotland, and 17th century music from a play loosely based on A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM. It’s on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m.on 91.1, 107.5, and wshu.org, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.