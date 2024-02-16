© 2024 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: Beethoven says "thanks!"

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published February 16, 2024 at 12:40 PM EST
Count Waldstein encouraged his aristocratic friends to pool their resources to create a fund to support Beethoven so he could focus on composing, and in gratitude Beethoven dedicated his Piano Sonata No. 21 to the Count. We'll enjoy it during our music tonight beginning at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
