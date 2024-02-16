From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: Beethoven says "thanks!"
Count Waldstein encouraged his aristocratic friends to pool their resources to create a fund to support Beethoven so he could focus on composing, and in gratitude Beethoven dedicated his Piano Sonata No. 21 to the Count. We'll enjoy it during our music tonight beginning at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.