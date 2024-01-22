From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen today: Taxi horns included!
The iconic sound of taxi horns are an instantly-identifiable feature of Gershwin's impression of An American in Paris, and the horns come with all the parts when an orchestra orders the scores for a performance. We'll enjoy a brief trip to the French capital during our music today beginning at 9 a.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.