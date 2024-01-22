© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: Taxi horns included!

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published January 22, 2024 at 1:39 AM EST
pixels.com

The iconic sound of taxi horns are an instantly-identifiable feature of Gershwin's impression of An American in Paris, and the horns come with all the parts when an orchestra orders the scores for a performance. We'll enjoy a brief trip to the French capital during our music today beginning at 9 a.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Tags
Classical Music Highlights classical music highlights
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
See stories by Kate Remington