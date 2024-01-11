From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen today: A happy coincidence
The Quad City Symphony knew it was a long shot to request a commission from busy composer Michael Torke to introduce their new season, so they were thrilled when he said yes. The result is the stunning Oracle for Orchestra, which we'll enjoy during our music today beginning at 9 a.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.