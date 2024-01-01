Listen today: New Year's Day from Vienna

The ever-popular annual New Year’s Day Concert will be performed by the Vienna Philharmonic under the baton of Christian Thielemann. With this concert it is not only the desire of the Vienna Philharmonic to provide musically definitive interpretations of the masterworks of this genre, but also, as musical ambassadors of Austria, to send people all over the world a New Year's greeting in the spirit of hope, friendship and peace. Listen to the live concert today starting at 11 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and wshu.org