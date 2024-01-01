© 2024 WSHU
Listen today: New Year's Day from Vienna

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published January 1, 2024 at 11:14 AM EST
Christian Thielemann
Wolf Dieter Grabner
/
Vienna Philharmonic
Christian Thielemann

The ever-popular annual New Year’s Day Concert will be performed by the Vienna Philharmonic under the baton of Christian Thielemann. With this concert it is not only the desire of the Vienna Philharmonic to provide musically definitive interpretations of the masterworks of this genre, but also, as musical ambassadors of Austria, to send people all over the world a New Year's greeting in the spirit of hope, friendship and peace. Listen to the live concert today starting at 11 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and wshu.org
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's production director, and she's the host of Sunday Spotlight and producer of Sunday Baroque.
