From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: An Afro Blue Christmas
A very special holiday concert with Howard University's premiere, a-Capella vocal ensemble Afro Blue and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut. They perform a variety of holiday songs including African-American spirituals, jazz and pop tunes, and classical repertoire. Starting at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.