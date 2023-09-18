© 2023 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: Howard Hanson and the 'Alien' soundtrack

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published September 18, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT
pixabay.com

Ridley Scott wasn't totally happy with portions of Jerry Goldsmith's soundtrack for Alien, so he replaced music Goldsmith had written for the end of the film with Howard Hanson's Lux Aeterna. We'll enjoy it during our music this evening beginning at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
