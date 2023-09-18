From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: Howard Hanson and the 'Alien' soundtrack
Ridley Scott wasn't totally happy with portions of Jerry Goldsmith's soundtrack for Alien, so he replaced music Goldsmith had written for the end of the film with Howard Hanson's Lux Aeterna. We'll enjoy it during our music this evening beginning at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.