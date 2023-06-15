From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: A personal collection of preludes and fugues
While he was judging a competition of performances of Bach's Well Tempered Clavier, Dmitri Shostakovich was so impressed by one pianist he wrote her as personal set of preludes and fugues. We'll enjoy on of them during our music this morning beginning at 9 a.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream