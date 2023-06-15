© 2023 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: A personal collection of preludes and fugues

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published June 15, 2023 at 1:32 AM EDT
While he was judging a competition of performances of Bach's Well Tempered Clavier, Dmitri Shostakovich was so impressed by one pianist he wrote her as personal set of preludes and fugues. We'll enjoy on of them during our music this morning beginning at 9 a.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
