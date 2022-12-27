Listen tonight: St. Olaf Christmas Festival

This festival began in 1911 at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota as a simple service in word and song for students, faculty, friends and family. It has grown to include more than 500 student musicians who share their gifts with more than 12,000 audience members at the four live concerts, with sacred choral and instrumental music from many traditions: beloved hymns, classical masterworks, folk songs from around the world, and African-American spirituals.

Tune in a 8pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

