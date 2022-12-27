© 2022 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: St. Olaf Christmas Festival

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published December 27, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST
This festival began in 1911 at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota as a simple service in word and song for students, faculty, friends and family. It has grown to include more than 500 student musicians who share their gifts with more than 12,000 audience members at the four live concerts, with sacred choral and instrumental music from many traditions: beloved hymns, classical masterworks, folk songs from around the world, and African-American spirituals.
Tune in a 8pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
