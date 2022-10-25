© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
music_interviews3.jpg
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: Romeo and Juliet, imagined by Prokofiev

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published October 25, 2022 at 1:48 AM EDT
pexels-photo-5080678.jpeg
Anna Tarazevich
/
pexels.com

Prokofiev had such an arduous process to get his ballet of Romeo and Juliet produced and staged, that he created concert suites so at least the music would be enjoyed after the production had closed. We'll enjoy the third suite during our music this morning, beginning at 9 a.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

Tags
Classical Music Highlights classical music highlights
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
See stories by Kate Remington