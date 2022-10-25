From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen today: Romeo and Juliet, imagined by Prokofiev
Prokofiev had such an arduous process to get his ballet of Romeo and Juliet produced and staged, that he created concert suites so at least the music would be enjoyed after the production had closed. We'll enjoy the third suite during our music this morning, beginning at 9 a.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.