© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
music_interviews3.jpg
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: A fresh start in a new country

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published April 20, 2022 at 1:39 AM EDT
pexels-photo-5534595.jpeg
photo by Jo Kassis
/
pexels.com

During World War II Eduard Tubin fled his Estonian home for the relative safety of Sweden, leaving all his manuscripts behind. He later recreated the music he'd left behind, which probably helped him deal with his homesickness. Today we'll enjoy his Suite on Estonian Dances. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

Tags

Classical Music Highlights classical music highlights
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
See stories by Kate Remington