Listen today: A fresh start in a new country
During World War II Eduard Tubin fled his Estonian home for the relative safety of Sweden, leaving all his manuscripts behind. He later recreated the music he'd left behind, which probably helped him deal with his homesickness. Today we'll enjoy his Suite on Estonian Dances. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.