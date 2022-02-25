From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: A productive artistic partnership
Brahms was less familiar with the violin than he was with the piano. so he relied on the expertise of his good friend, violin virtuoso Joseph Joaquim for technical and artistic assistance for his violin concerto. We'll enjoy the result during our music this evening. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.