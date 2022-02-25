© 2022 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
music_interviews3.jpg
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: A productive artistic partnership

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published February 25, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST
pexels-photo-165974.jpeg
photo by Méline Waxx
/
pexels.com

Brahms was less familiar with the violin than he was with the piano. so he relied on the expertise of his good friend, violin virtuoso Joseph Joaquim for technical and artistic assistance for his violin concerto. We'll enjoy the result during our music this evening. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
