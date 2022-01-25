From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen today: Spring in Buenos Aires
Astor Piazzolla was fascinated with the way Vivaldi incorporated the sounds of nature into his Four Seasons concertos, so he created his own. During our music today we'll hear what spring sounds like in Buenos Aires, complete with the sounds of tropical birds. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.