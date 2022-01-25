© 2022 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
music_interviews3.jpg
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: Spring in Buenos Aires

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published January 25, 2022 at 1:30 AM EST
pexels-photo-965982.jpeg
photo by Valeria Boltneva
/
pexels.com

Astor Piazzolla was fascinated with the way Vivaldi incorporated the sounds of nature into his Four Seasons concertos, so he created his own. During our music today we'll hear what spring sounds like in Buenos Aires, complete with the sounds of tropical birds. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
See stories by Kate Remington