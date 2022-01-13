© 2022 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: Inside London's Abbey Road Studios

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published January 13, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST
There's been a lot of interest in London's Abbey Road Studios from the documentary about the Beatles' final concert, but the studios were also where some legendary classical music recordings were made, including the one we'll enjoy during our music tonight with Jacquilne Du Pré performing Elgar's Cello Concerto. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

