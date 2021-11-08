© 2021 WSHU
music_interviews3.jpg
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: Thanks, Johnny Appleseed!

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published November 8, 2021 at 1:06 AM EST
pexels-photo-574919.jpeg
photo by Tom Swinnen
/
pexels.com

Iconic American folk hero Johnny Appleseed would have fit right into today's world: he was a vegetarian and advocate for animal welfare. During our music today we'll hear a little homage to Johnny Appleseed by John O'Connor. Our music also includes Mendelssohn's Fantasy on "The Last Rose of Summer." Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

