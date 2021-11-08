From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen today: Thanks, Johnny Appleseed!
Iconic American folk hero Johnny Appleseed would have fit right into today's world: he was a vegetarian and advocate for animal welfare. During our music today we'll hear a little homage to Johnny Appleseed by John O'Connor. Our music also includes Mendelssohn's Fantasy on "The Last Rose of Summer." Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.