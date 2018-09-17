© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

NY Comptroller Wants To Know Companies' Greenhouse Gas Emissions

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published September 17, 2018 at 1:47 PM EDT
N.Y. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli
Mike Groll
/
AP
New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli

New York’s Comptroller Tom DiNapoli says he backs a bill by U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts to require that publicly traded companies disclose to the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, how their businesses affect climate change.

The companies would have to report greenhouse gas emissions, and what steps they are taking to minimize the risks in operations. They would also have to detail how their business is impacted by climate change. DiNapoli says he’s already seeking that information from companies that the state’s pension fund invests in, and a law would help.

“If we, as an investor, just have to go company by company, it’s going to take forever,” DiNapoli said. “You really need to have a broader set of guidelines on this.”

The bill is not expected to be approved in the Republican-led Congress, but DiNapoli says if Democrats win more seats in Congress in November, that might change.

Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
