$1.5 Billion Mixed-Use 'Nassau Hub' Project Moves Forward

Development plans are set for the so-called Nassau Hub. The area around the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale is mostly parking lot right now, but developers are spending $1.5 billion to build housing, office, and retail space.

For more than a decade, developers have been eyeing the land for ways to make money. Meanwhile elected officials want to grow the tax base with more housing and more jobs. Disagreement came with the town of Hempstead’s reluctance to large scale projects.

“The project will be done according to the existing zoning. This will be a real 21st century, live-work-play destination that will grow the tax base that will show the country — and the world really — that Nassau County is a place where innovative things are happening,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said.

Curran hopes to put the lease agreements up for a vote during the county legislature’s October agenda. The plan calls for 600,000 square feet of office space, 200,000 square feet of retail, and rapid transit busses to the LIRR. It’s about half the size of a similar plan that ultimately failed.