Connecticut News

Infosys To Build $20 Million Innovation Center In Hartford

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published March 15, 2018 at 10:57 AM EDT
hartford_appateatonrobb_180315.jpg
Pat Eaton-Robb
/
AP
The Travelers Companies tower, center, anchors the skyline of downtown Hartford, Conn., in 2017.

An Indian information technology firm says it will build a $20 million innovation center in Hartford, Conn.

Governor Malloy said the project will create 1,000 new high tech jobs in Hartford over the next four years. He was speaking alongside Infosys President Ravi Kumar at a press conference in the state capital on Wednesday.

“This investment will be recognized on a national basis as a further step in repositioning Connecticut in the marketplace of the future. And this opportunity to train tomorrow’s workforce today, in Connecticut, is what this announcement is all about,” Malloy said.

Kumar says Connecticut has the raw talent that his company needs to create a vibrant technology center.  

“We are hopeful that we can make this the tech hub of New England. We can make this the tech hub of the East Coast. We really feel that the talent pool here that has been untapped, can be tapped by us.”

The state will provide up to $12 million in grants after certain job creation milestones are met. Infosys will also be eligible to receive up to $2 million in training grants to support partnerships with local education organizations.

Infosys is opening similar centers in Indianapolis, Raleigh, and Providence.    

Connecticut NewsConnecticutHartfordtechnologybusiness
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
