Infosys To Build $20 Million Innovation Center In Hartford

An Indian information technology firm says it will build a $20 million innovation center in Hartford, Conn.

Governor Malloy said the project will create 1,000 new high tech jobs in Hartford over the next four years. He was speaking alongside Infosys President Ravi Kumar at a press conference in the state capital on Wednesday.

“This investment will be recognized on a national basis as a further step in repositioning Connecticut in the marketplace of the future. And this opportunity to train tomorrow’s workforce today, in Connecticut, is what this announcement is all about,” Malloy said.

Kumar says Connecticut has the raw talent that his company needs to create a vibrant technology center.

“We are hopeful that we can make this the tech hub of New England. We can make this the tech hub of the East Coast. We really feel that the talent pool here that has been untapped, can be tapped by us.”

The state will provide up to $12 million in grants after certain job creation milestones are met. Infosys will also be eligible to receive up to $2 million in training grants to support partnerships with local education organizations.

Infosys is opening similar centers in Indianapolis, Raleigh, and Providence.