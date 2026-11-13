Busy Philipps knows the best moments in life don’t exist without the worst ones

A note from Wild Card host Rachel Martin: The first time I encountered Busy Philipps wasn't in "Freaks and Geeks" or "Dawson's Creek." It was her talk show, "Busy Tonight." I remember catching one of the early episodes and thinking to myself, this woman is funny and wild, and publicly vulnerable in a way that was rare at the time.

Busy has lived a lot of her life out loud, so it made sense that she'd go public about a recent health scare – a brain tumor that required two different brain surgeries. And all this happened while she was preparing for her role in the new CBS Paramount show, "Cupertino."