‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’ is (30) Rock-solid

The comedy series The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins stars Tracy Morgan as a disgraced former football star and Daniel Radcliffe as a documentary filmmaker who team up to make a movie. The NBC/Peacock mockumentary sitcom also stars Erika Alexander and Bobby Moynihan, with creators that come from shows like 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Girls5eva – and the joke density bears that out. The show is back for a second season, so today we're revisiting our conversation about the series.