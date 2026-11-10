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‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’ is (30) Rock-solid

WSHU | By Glen Weldon,
Gene Demby
Published November 10, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
Daniel Radcliffe and Tracy Morgan in season two of The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.
Scott Gries
/
NBC
Daniel Radcliffe and Tracy Morgan in season two of The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.

The comedy series The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins stars Tracy Morgan as a disgraced former football star and Daniel Radcliffe as a documentary filmmaker who team up to make a movie. The NBC/Peacock mockumentary sitcom also stars Erika Alexander and Bobby Moynihan, with creators that come from shows like 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Girls5eva – and the joke density bears that out. The show is back for a second season, so today we're revisiting our conversation about the series.
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Arts & Culture arts & cultureTelevision
Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.
See stories by Glen Weldon
Gene Demby
Gene Demby is the co-host and correspondent for NPR's Code Switch team.
See stories by Gene Demby