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‘VisionQuest’ is Marvel at its talkiest and thinkiest

WSHU | By Glen Weldon,
Hafsa Fathima
Published November 4, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
Disney+

The new Disney+ show VisionQuest is the latest Marvel television series, and it's one of the good ones. It's the conclusion of the trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued through Agatha All Along, reuniting actors Paul Bettany, who plays the synthezoid Avenger named Vision, and James Spader, who returns as Ultron. The show is a timely parable about artificial intelligence, and it's yet another superhero story that grapples with daddy issues, big time.
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Arts & Culture arts & cultureTelevision
Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.
See stories by Glen Weldon
Hafsa Fathima
See stories by Hafsa Fathima