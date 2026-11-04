‘VisionQuest’ is Marvel at its talkiest and thinkiest

The new Disney+ show VisionQuest is the latest Marvel television series, and it's one of the good ones. It's the conclusion of the trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued through Agatha All Along, reuniting actors Paul Bettany, who plays the synthezoid Avenger named Vision, and James Spader, who returns as Ultron. The show is a timely parable about artificial intelligence, and it's yet another superhero story that grapples with daddy issues, big time.