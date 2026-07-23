Judy Chicago knew she wanted to be an artist since she was young. We're talking 4, 5 years old. And unlike many kids who dream big like that, Judy Chicago is an artist. One of the greats!

Her 1979 piece "The Dinner Party" is considered a cornerstone work in feminist art – you can catch it on permanent display at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City. Chicago, who just celebrated her 87th birthday, is more than just the artist who made the Dinner Party, though. She works in mediums as diverse as paintings, live performances, and even fireworks.

Chicago currently has an exhibition in conjunction with the Venice Biennale. It's called The Materiality of Judy Chicago, and it's up at Galleria Alberta Pane now through November 22. She joins us to chat about the career-spanning exhibition, the art skills she gained from taking classes in auto body school, and much more!