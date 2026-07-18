Taskmaster’s Alex Horne and Greg Davies

Taskmaster is a British show that airs on Channel 4 in the UK and streams on YouTube here in the United States. It's a competition show where comedians compete against each other through a series of weird, sometimes very funny tasks. Random tasks like writing an original song, camouflaging yourself, and doing some exciting thing with a water cooler

If you've heard of Taskmaster, odds are you're a part of the show's gigantic, passionate, and growing fanbase. Taskmaster was created by Alex Horne, who co-hosts the show alongside Greg Davies. Alex creates the tasks, and Greg is the Taskmaster who decides who did the task best.

Alex and Greg join us to talk about all things Taskmaster and how they come up with different tasks for contestants on the show. They also tell us about some of their favorite past tasks on the show and share why most of the contestants are comedians.