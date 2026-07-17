For one father and son, Alaskan blanket toss is a family tradition

Logan Hebel / Anchorage Daily News Reggie Joule being tossed high from a blanket at the World Eskimo-Indian Olympics on July 13, 2024.

Reginald Joule III grew up in Alaska watching his father be launched dozens of feet into the air from a tight walrus skin. High above the crowd, he would perform daring stunts before landing on his feet.

His dad, Reggie Joule, is considered the greatest-ever practitioner of the blanket toss, a traditional Iñupiat celebration and competitive sport.

The elder Reggie garnered many medals over the course of his athletic career. But he worried that his legacy would burden his son. At StoryCorps, they talked about how they each found their own way onto the blanket.

This broadcast is supported in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people, and the National Endowment for the Arts.Originally aired July 17, 2026 on NPR’s Morning Edition.

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